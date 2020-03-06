Ranveer Singh is my inspiration for Reyansh’ character: Kunal Jaisingh from Pavitra Bhagya

MUMBAI: Often actors have to play characters that are completely different than their real-life personas. They need to travel the extra mile to embody these characters so as to be able to give a good performance. Kunal Jaisingh, who plays Reyansh in the show, faced the same situation. A soft-spoken introvert, Kunal will be seen playing Reyansh in COLORS’ new show Pavitra Bhagya. Reyansh is an outgoing, care-free Casanova who shies away from commitment. In order to give justice to his character and to entertain his fans, Kunal observed Ranveer Singh’s role in Ladies VS Ricky Bahl.

When asked how Kunal prepared to play Reyansh, the actor said, “Reyansh’s personality is completely opposite of mine, I am trying to understand him better as a person in order to do justice to the role. I am taking inspiration from Ranveer Singh’s character from Ladies V/s Ricky Behl. He is similar to him and lives life on the edge. I am trying to adapt his mannerisms, actions and the way he delivers his lines. To be honest, I am quite excited to play this role and about Pavitra Bhagya.”

Pavitra Bhagya follows the lives of three characters who are completely opposite to each other. Reyansh is a flamboyant and carefree ladies’ man who only loves his freedom. Pranati is a simple girl with high moral values. When Reyansh and Pranati meet, he ends up breaking her heart. The two share a dark secret that enters their lives eight years later in the form of Jugnu, a feisty little kid who grew up fighting the biggest problems in her life alone.