Ranveer Singh reveals that he is shortlisting baby names on The Big Picture

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has truly gone all-out to bring India’s first anokha visual-based quiz show - ‘The Big Picture’ that premieres on COLORS on 16th Oct at 8 pm. While the show will test your knowledge, it will give you many wonderful moments. One such moment, was when Ranveer revealed that he has been scouting for baby names. Intrigued much?

While welcoming Abhay Singh, a contestant from Gorakhpur, Ranveer makes a delightful remark about his future with Deepika. “2- 3 saalon mein hamare bhi bacche honge! Abhay, Bhaisaab aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na, mujhe bas koi aisi dede toh life set ho jaaye!” he adds, "Main shortlist kar raha hun baby names. Aagar aap mind nahi karengay, toh yeh leelun main Shuryaveer Singh!”

Watch BYJU'S & CoinSwitch presents The Big Picture powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank & Cadbury Dairy Milk every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm, only on COLORS and Voot