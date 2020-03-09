Ranveer Singh's conman act inspires Kunal Jaisingh for TV role

MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Jaisingh revisited Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's conman act in the film " Ladies vs Ricky Behl" to prepare for his role in the upcoming TV show "Pavitra Bhagya".

Kunal will be seen playing the character of Reyansh in the serial.

"Reyansh's personality is completely opposite of mine. I am trying to understand him better as a person in order to do justice to the role. I am taking inspiration from Ranveer Singh's character in 'Ladies vs Ricky Behl'. He is similar to him and lives life on the edge. I am trying to adapt his mannerisms, action and the way he delivers his lines," Kunal said.

"Pavitra Bhagya" will air on Colors TV.