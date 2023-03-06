Rap star Raftaar commends India’s Best Dancer 3 contestant Akshay Pal’s journey, saying “I can learn from you”

MUMBAI: This June, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ kick starts the ‘Dance ka Fest’ which will see the contestants bring alive this art form through unique acts. In this ultimate celebration of dance and entertainment, the contestants, along with their choreographers, will be paired with the young prodigies of ‘Super Dancer’ for the ‘Teen Ka Tadka’ challenge. ‘Tripling’ the energy on stage will be the amazing act by Akshay Pal, choreographer Vartika Jha and little wonder, Amit Kumar on the masaledaar track ‘Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo’.

Talking about the performance, judge Geeta Kapur would commend the trio in a filmy way, saying, "lagi lagi bijli lagi aur bohot kadakti hui lagi". She would further add, "Akshay, Vartika and Amit, this is 'Teen Ka Tadka'! You guys were so good together! I never felt at any point, that you were performing solo, you were working as a team, and that’s team work a.k.a "Team Ka Tadka". Outstanding work, the choreography was brilliant. Vartika and Akshay, whatever is keeping you happy, please maintain that because you are growing. All 3 of you’ll were having fun and I enjoyed watching that."

Also, present to witness this electrifying performance will be rap star Raftaar with the actress Aroosa Khan, who will be seen promoting their new single, 'Phone Mila Ke'. Completely amazed by Akshay’s act, Raftaar will compliment him saying, "Akshay, you were brilliant before, brilliant now and will be brilliant in the future as well. Your sadness is only inside of you, not around you. Vartika, I saw you on social media for the first time and I was surprised, thinking if there were such trained dancers when I was starting, I would never have auditioned anywhere. Amit, you remind me of me, and you will go a long way. It was a beautiful collaboration that had all the elements. You guys were solid!"

Making it a special moment for Akshay, rap star Raftaar will praise him for his dedication using his unique rap style and say, "chehre pe na rakh malaal, ek tehni tute toh naam badal daal, khud se na tu kar sawaal, tu kar kamaal, naya lakshay pal, Akshay Pal. Ladna teri fitrat hai, it's so beautiful. I can learn from you!".

Tune in to watch the 'Teen Ka Tadka' challenge on India's Best Dancer 3, this weekend, at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!