Raqesh Bapat’s father passes away

MUMBAI: While every morning, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the television industry to bring to its readers, today, we open our news desk with a very sorrowful information.

Popular Television actor Raqesh Bapat of Qubool Hai and Maryada fame lost his father Padmakar Bapat. The actor took to social media to share an emotional note on his father’s demise.

He wrote: We will miss you Major. Padmakar Bapat

Baba, today as you begin your journey into the other world, we all terribly miss you .

Your values and blessings will continue to guide us for life.

Rest in peace.

TellyChakkar.com extends heartfelt condolences to the Bapat family.

May his soul lost in peace.