Rashami climbs to top 3 for the Showters' Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of Day 53

1) Sid and Himanshi compete for Captaincy; Himanshi wins but most Housemates cry foul (Yes Showts for Sid, No Showts for Himanshi)

2) Khesari evicted; Vishal, Sid and Shehnaaz tear up (Yes Showts for Vishal, Sid and Shehnaaz)

3) Himanshi and Shehnaaz push each other during Captaincy task (No Showts for both)

4) Paras ditches Rashami’s team, supports Sid (No Showts for Paras, Yes Showts for Rashami)

5) Paras prompts Devoleena to turn against Himanshi (No Showts for Paras)

In last night’s episode, Captaincy nominees Bhau, Shehnaaz, Sid and Himanshi were asked to hold a wooden frame. The winner is the one who holds the frame for the longest time without dropping it. Shefali was chosen as the task manager.

After Bhau and Shehnaaz failed in the task, that left only Sid and Himanshi. Himanshi complained to Shefali that Sid intentionally pushed the wooden frame hurting Himanshi’s thigh, forcing her to sit down. Sid announced that he should be the winner.

However, Shefali was not convinced and declared that Sid broke the rules. She declared Himanshi the winner and this week’s House Captain. Most Housemates disagreed with Shefali. Showters tended to back Sid and chose him as TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of Day 53 with 70% Yes Showts.

When Shehnaaz and Himanshi got into a pushing and pulling fight, Asim came to his friend Himanshi’s rescue. He stood between the two and got Shehnaaz to back off. During last night’s Captaincy task Asim supported Himanshi, proving that he sticks with his team. Showters liked Asim’s loyalty and gave him 65% Yes Showts.

RASHAMI RE-ENTERS THE SHOWT RACE

Rashami is fighting to save herself from this week’s eviction. Even though her team won the Captaincy task, her teammates didn’t nominate her for Captaincy. Paras was supporting Rashami’s team but after Asim’s and Sid’s fight, Paras switched sides to take advantage of the situation.

Rashami’s fans felt sorry for her plight in the House. Showters sympathized with Rashami by giving 64% Yes Showts, giving her the #3 spot.

MAHIRA, HIMANSHI AND PARAS LOSE FAVOR

During last night’s Captaincy task Mahira taunted Shefali for her decision and bad-mouthed Rashami. Mahira inserted herself into Asim and Shehnaaz’s fight, causing chaos. Showters didn’t like Mahira’s behavior and once again made her the queen of No Showts with 37% Yes Showts.

Most Housemates questioned Shefali about Himanshi’s selection as Captain. Most of them favored Sid to be chosen Captain.

Himanshi and Shehnaaz’s fight didn’t help Himanshi. Showters felt Himanshi’s behavior was unacceptable. They gave her 44% Yes Showts.

Paras has started to scheme against Asim. On Day 53 Paras advised Team Rashami (Bhau, Vishal, Devoleena, Mahira and Khesari) to not support Himanshi’s Captaincy. When Devoleena questioned Paras’s shifting loyalties, Paras was vague and said he’s playing a game of chess. Showters disliked Paras’s changed attitude and gave him 46% Yes Showts.

In this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman cautions Sid and Asim, asking them to behave. How will this impact Sid’s current equation with Asim? Will Salman agree with Shefali on choosing Himanshi over Sid as House Captain? Keep watching to find out and keep Showting.