Rashami Desai accepts #SareeChallenge and posts a STUNNING photo; Balraj Syal has an EPIC reply

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for playing Tapasya in Uttaran and Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak. Her ongoing project is Naagin 4.

Due to lockdown, the actress is presently spending her time with family rebuilding her broken bond. As the actress has been keeping herself entertained around family at home, Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami has been equally busy with fans on social media sharing pictures and videos. The actress now took to her social media handle to share a sexy picture as she accepts Balraj Syal’s #SareeChallenge. Amused with Rashami’s hot picture, Balraj has an epic reply.

As Rashami was nominated by Balraj for the #SareeChallenge on Instagram, the actress shared a picture of her accepting the challenge like a pro. Sharing a hot and sexy picture of herself on her IG story, Rashami captioned it, “Challenge was not easy but thanks to my fan,” and tagged Balraj Syal in the post. In the picture, Rashami can be seen wearing a pink chiffon saree and a multi-coloured halter neck blouse and looks alluring in her bob-cut hairstyle.

Balraj reposted the picture on his Instagram stories. As Balraj shared Rashami’s story his reply to the picture was amazing. A fan of Rashami that he is, Syal commented, “Oh teri,” as he shared the picture.

Take a look.

On the work front, Balraj Syal is known for participating in reality shows like Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Khatron Ke Khiladi while Rashami Desai is known for soaps like Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak and Naagin 4.

What do you think about Rashami’s new saree look? Hit the comment section.