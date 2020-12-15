Rashami Desai achieves this huge milestone!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai is once again in the news. She is trending on Twitter as she touched the 4 million follower mark on Instagram. Thus, her fans celebrated the milestone by trending ‘Rashami Ruling 4M Hearts’ on social media.

One of the users tweeted, “Congratulations @TheRashamiDesai. Waiting for the day when you will touch 10M mark. and I know it will happen soon. Rashami Ruling 4M Hearts” Another user said, “Rashami completed 3M followers in march and 4M in December. 1M in 9 months Rashami Ruling 4M Hearts @TheRashamiDesai.”

As the actress was papped in town, she was asked about the ongoing season of Bigg Boss, but she replied, “Nahi, time hi nahi mil raha, main on and off travel kar rahi hu, shoot bhi kar rahi hu.”

Credits: SpotboyE