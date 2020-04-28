Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveal each other's weaknesses

MUMBAI: A true friend will always be honest with you about the weaknesses you possess, besides encouraging you for you strengths. Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently had a video chat with a media portal.

Amidst the conversation, the actresses were asked to spell out each other's weaknesses. While Devoleena confidently, said, 'Yeh toh woh araam se bahut saari bata degi,' Rashami took a bit of softer route in pointing it out, and later digressed to her own weak points.

Rashami answered first and said, 'She is a bit short-tempered. But that actually also works in her favour a lot of times. I have a habit of giving myself waiting-time. So we balance it out well between us.'

Devoleena said, 'Usse jab bura lagta hai ya kisi se naraaz hai, toh woh sunti hai, phir bahut time ke baad react karti hai ya kayin baatr nahi bhi karti hai. Toh main usko hamesha bolti hun - "Please react." You need to vent and feel good. Kyunki jo hum bol nahi paate, woh humein bother karta hai hamesha andar hi andar. You feel happy, be expressive.'

Credits: SpotboyE