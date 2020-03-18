Rashami Desai and Hina Khan give a strong message to women; check

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai and Hina Khan are two popular divas of telly world. Both of them are known for their acting skills and enjoy a huge fan following.

Also, both of them participated in Bigg Boss and it goes without saying that they were among two of the most powerful female contestants in the history of the reality show. Even though they did not bag the winner’s trophy, but they won the hearts of fans. The duo shares a great camaraderie. Recently, Rashami took to her Instagram story and shared an adorable photo of her with Hina. She also penned down a strong message.

The picture is from Bigg Boss 13 when Hina had entered the house. It sees her giving a tight hug to Rashami. The actress captioned the picture, “When a woman supports another woman, incredible things happen.” Rashami, in her caption, agreed to it and also tagged Hina. She wrote, “@realhinakhan And it’s soooooo true.” Hina took notice of Rashami’s post and reciprocated in a similar gesture. She reposted the picture on her story and endorsed woman power. “Always #GirlsForGirls #LetsLiftEachOther”

Take a look at the posts here: