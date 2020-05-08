News

Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill's latest TikTok videos will drive your boredom away

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill have managed to garner a huge fan following after the controversial reality show. Both are loved and adored by fans, and they constantly entertain them with some amazing content. With TikTok videos being the current trend during the lockdown, Shehnaaz treats fans with some pun-intended shayari, and Rashami shows off her skills in dog-training.

Rashami shared an adorable video with her little pooch. The actress shows off how talented her little pet is, with him obeying her commands.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz shared a hilarious video. Through the video, the Bhula Dunga actress shares a special message for all her fans who cannot stay at home during the lockdown. Shehnaaz cracks a silly joke and hogs on to a nacho with some salsa and cheese.

Have a look at both videos below.

@shehnazgill1

##LockdownWithShehnaaz ##shehnaazgill##shehnaazians##trending##tiktokindia##duetwithshehnaaz

original sound - shehnazgill1
@iamrashamidesai

##rashami##oreo ##lovehasnolanguage##happydancechallenge##tranding

Laxed (Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685

Credits: SpotboyE

