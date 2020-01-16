Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill’s BIG ARGUMENT tonight in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is providing helluva masala to the viewers. Last week was full of fights, arguments, and action in the house.

This week will have contestant’s family visiting the house and meeting their loved ones after around four months to give their valuable advice to the contestants and spend quality time with them.

Amidst loads of emotions, the audience will also witness Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill’s big argument in tonight’s episode. In the previous episode, wherein the housemates were discussing Vishal and Madhurima’s grand fight, Shehnaaz supported Madhurima and said she is right. This irked Rashami and she asked her to not create more problems between the duo.

In the upcoming episode, Rashami will ignore Gill and when Shehnaaz will ask her the reason, Rashami will tell her that she went over-board with her allegations yesterday. The duo will yet again end up having a major argument which will leave Rashami teary eyed. She will then talk to Arti Singh and say, “Yaha koi bhi kuch bhi bol kar chale jaata hai”.

