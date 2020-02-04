Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla likely to work together post Bigg Boss 13?

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai has been many weeks in the Bigg Boss 13 house and her entire journey till now has been one roller coaster ride. While she faced various ups and downs in the show, there are a lot of things she has learnt.

Revealing about the changes she felt, Rashami said that she has tried to control herself and not reacting instantly to any situation. Bigg Boss 13 has made her mentally strong. She never thought she will be able to adjust in the house but she managed to do it.

When she was asked about her bonding with Sidharth Shukla, she said that they are very professional and share a cordial relation with each other.

When Miss Desai was asked if she would work again with Sid, she did not deny and said that she might work with him again. But she also said in a humorous tone that she wouldn't want to play the role of a barren lady like she played in Dil Se Dil Tak.

Further, when Sid was asked the same, he did not give much interesting response but not even denied.

So, there are possibilities of these two stars coming together for another project in future.