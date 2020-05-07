Rashami Desai assures us that her BFF Devoleena is alright

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee has self-quarantined herself, as her cook has tested positive for covid-19. The househelp has been put up at an isolation centre.

A media portal tried contacting the actress, but could not reach her. Thus, they called her close friend Rashami Desai to check if the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress is doing fine.

'Yes, she is alright. There is nothing to worry about. Devoleena has been self-quarantined and she cannot move out from her house. It will not be easy, but her neighbours and building officials are helpful,' said Rashami.

Devoleena's cook used to stay with the her, but he cooked at a few other houses in the building too.

Credits: SpotboyE