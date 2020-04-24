Rashami Desai is in a Bollywood mood!

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai's relationship with Arhaan Khan caused an uproar on social media. Rashami called it quits when she was in her last leg in BB13, while Arhaan was outside the house. In fact, recently, her fans were sharing the screenshots of her bank account showing lakhs of money transferred without her knowledge by Arhaan Khan.

The actress even reacted to the controversy as she believes truth will prevail. However, days after her bank statement was leaked, she even made a statement saying that she did a mistake of getting romantically involved with him. Nevertheless, after all the drama, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress ditches her gloomy mood and puts up a groovy mood instead, at least that's what her Instagram story is all about.

Just sometime back, the actress took to her story and shared a few videos where she is seen grooving on Wakra Swag song and Duma Dum Mast Kalandar with Insta filters.

Have a look.

