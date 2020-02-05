Rashami Desai calls Paras Chhabra THANK-LESS for not appreciating Akanksha Puri’s efforts

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the biggest reality shows ruling the hearts of the audience at the moment.

The drama, controversies, fights and entertainment are only escalating with each passing episode.

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri’s relationship has become the talk of the town. Paras’s statement that he wants to break-up with Akanksha while she is emotionally blackmailing him has not got down well with Akanksha because of which she has distanced herself from the show as well as from the social media.

In the upcoming episodes, Rashami will be seen discussing about the same with Paras wherein she will say that Paras is looking thankless for not appreciating the stuff that Akanksha has been doing outside the house to which Paras will say that he respects what Akanksha has done but is not liking the fact that she is singing a song of helping him.

Mahira will interfere and ask Paras to not take anybody’s suggestion on this topic and rather meet Akanksha and sort it out with her.

What are your views about the same? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.