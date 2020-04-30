News

Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and other TV stars mourn Rishi Kapoor's death

MUMBAI: The nation woke up to another tragic news this morning...of Rishi Kapoor passing away after fighting cancer for a long time. This came right after Irrfan Khan’s tragic demise, which is completely unbelievable for many. As the nation is mourning for the loss, TV celebs like Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharya, Karishma Tanna, Asim Riaz, Vikas Gupta, Akanksha Puri, and many more expressed their grief over Rishi Kapoor’s tragic demise.

Karishma Tanna took to his Instagram account and wrote a heartfelt note that read, 'No no no. Another heartbreaking news . One of my fav actor is no more . I woke up with a shock and a heavy heart. “Main shaayar toh nahi “ is my all time fav song and I just lovveee #rishikapoor Sir in it. My fav Hero gone too soon. God pleaaaseee stop RIP. My heartfelt condolence to the entire Kapoor family.'

While Kavita Kaushik penned down, 'Before one could come to terms with the last shock and loss, another legend passes away .. Rishi Kapoor Folded hands  Our days are spent mourning and coping, clearly we humans are going so wrong that perhaps nature is taking all the goodness away from the world ....' Have a look at a few posts.

