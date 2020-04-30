News

Rashami Desai does a Madhuri Dixit

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Apr 2020 02:02 PM

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is multi-talented. She frequently gives us glimpses of her many skills. Apart from acting, what Rashami is known for is her amazing dancing skills. Yes, the actress dances like a pro. A few days ago, Rashami wowed everyone gave her own 'tadka' to Jacqueline Fernandes and Badshah's peppy track Genda Phool. 

Yesterday (April 29, 2020) was World Dance Day, and Rashami treated her fans to an amazing surprise. The beautiful actress put on her dancing shoes and grooved one of the most-loved songs, Aaja Nachle. Yes, Rashami channeled her inner Madhuri Dixit and flaunted her moves on Aaja Nachle. From the beginning till the end, Rashami was graceful, energetic, and effortless. She danced with such ease and confidence that you will not be able to take your eyes of her.

Wearing blue palazzo pants and a printed turquoise kurta, she looked gorgeous. Well, Rashami went the Madhuri Dixit way as she wished to pay tribute to 'Bollywood's dancing queen' on this special day.

