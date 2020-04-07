Rashami Desai fought THIS battle on her own

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most successful seasons of all times. One of the most talked about contestants in the show was Rashami Desai. The gorgeous actress went through many ups and downs in the show. From her tiff with Sidharth Shukla to her then boyfriend Arhaan Khaan’s past being exposed, the actress went through a lot of stress.

But, Rashami, braved it all and the fact that she stood strong with her head held high in top 4 spelled courage.

Well, in her personal life as well Rashami has been braving through a lot of problems with that cute smile on her face. From being bankrupt, to family issues to a broken marriage, Rashami certainly has one of the difficult journeys in the showbiz.

Rashami also participated in the sixth edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi and one of the stunts that she did, speaks volumes about her strong mental health. Having severe problems with cold water, Rashami went ahead to complete the task while she wasn't sure if she would be able to finish the stunt or not.

