Rashami Desai has to say THIS on Jacqueline-Badshah's song Genda Phool

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah's recently released song Genda Phool has been all over the news for various reasons these days. The song got into a major controversy, however, things cooled down with time.

While there were several who has criticised the song, there are many who have actually loved it. Not just the commoners but also celebs are all praises for Jacky and Badshah.

The latest celebrity to praise Genda Phool is a popular TV actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai.

Rashami was recently asked whether she has watched the song and loved it or not.

The actress said that she has seen the song and she simply loved it. Rashami was all praises for the creativity and how amazingly they present it which is an absolute entertainment.

Well, Rashami has given her views. What about you? Tell us in the comments.

