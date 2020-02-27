Rashami Desai on her ex Arhaan Khan: I believe that he used me emotionally

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for playing the characters of Tapasya in Uttaran and Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak. She was recently seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13, which is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Rashami grabbed the third runner-up position.

During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, her relationship with actor Arhaan Khan was one of the major highlights. Host Salman Khan revealed Arhaan’s truth – that the actor is already married and has kids. This piece of information not only shocked the nation but also Rashami Desai who broke down in the show. After knowing the truth she was still disturbed in the house but later she called it quits with Arhaan when her BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee explained the situation. Even though Arhaan kept saying that he believes in his relationship with Rashami, the latter was in no mood to reconcile with him. However, now that she has called off her relationship with Arhaan, she spoke about her relationship with her then-boyfriend Arhaan.

In an interview with Times of India, Rashami said that she needs some answers. “He tried to reach out to me via text messages. I, too, need some answers and will meet him,” she said to the daily, and added, "I didn’t know about his marriage and child. I haven’t even met his parents. I just know that he has three sisters and one brother. I am not aware of his two houses in Mumbai either. The gem business he talks about is owned by his dad. I didn’t expect him to hide such a big aspect of his life from me. It came as a shock; at one point, I contemplated leaving the show, as I wasn’t able to handle it. I realised that after one point, the game wasn’t about how I was dealing with other inmates, it was more about how I was tackling the situation at hand with him. I think it was a good decision to not leave the house, kyunki main baahar aati toh mujh par questions uthte ki I used him for the show. I don’t harbour any ill feeling for him even today.”

When asked if she thinks Arhaan was using her emotionally and her popularity for his benefit, she said, “I believe that he used me emotionally. I don’t want to comment on other things at this moment.”