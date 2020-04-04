Rashami Desai to host a talk show called 'The RD Show'

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one of the most popular and adorable television actresses. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant is presently seen in the supernatural TV series Naagin 4.

As we know, due to coronavirus, people are locked-up in their homes. So, celebrities are making sure to utilize this time to bond with their family and indulge in productive activities. Rashami too is using the time to do various things. Now, Rashami is all set to start her own talk show called The RD Show.

The show will be hosted on her social media handle on the weekends, and the actress will supposedly invite esteemed guests from various fields and walks of life. Just like a regular talk show, Rashami and her guests will be seen having a conversation on various topics. The show will be held at 8 p.m. on the weekends. According to a report in India Forums, Mrunal Thakur will be the first one on her show.

Are you excited to watch the show? Hit the comment section.