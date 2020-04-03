Rashami Desai narrates her experience traveling in the MUMBAI LOCAL!

MUMBAI: If you are a Mumbaikar, you are probably well aware of the traffic conditions.

Actors usually prefer some privacy and do not want to be seen in the public eye often. However, some take the local route and enjoy it!

We had earlier reported about Ashwini Koul taking the local train to travel. Even actors such as Nakuul Mehta, Parth Samthaan and Ravi Dubey have travelled via trains.

And actress Rashami Desai is no behind as she narrated her train travel experience in one of her live sessions today. Rashami mentioned how she was in Vile Parle and was late to reach the location set in Lower Parel. It was that time that she opted to travel by the Mumbai local.

She covered her face and traveled and it was quite an experience to remember. She also mentioned how being in Mumbai, there are times when you have to do your own household chores whether you are an actor or not and there is nothing unusual about it.

Truly, Rashmi is a very grounded personality.

Currently, the actress is on cloud nine as she has four of her shows running on-air because of the decision to air re-runs of popular shows due to the lockdown.

