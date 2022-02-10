Rashami Desai on Navratri: It's the time for family and garba

MUMBAI: Television actress Rashami Desai, who is known for shows such as 'Uttaran' and 'Naagin', has said she loves Navratri because it is the time to do the garba.

"I personally love the festival of Navratri and know all the dance steps. I really love doing the garba and I can do it anywhere, whether it is in my society or in any public place," she said in a press statement.

"I am very excited for this year because we could not enjoy the festival over the past few years because of the pandemic. Spending hours dancing and celebrating with family and friends is what Navratri is all about," Rashami said.

Rashami was last seen on screen in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15', where she was the fifth runner-up and Tejasswi Prakash emerged the winner.

