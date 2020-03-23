Rashami Desai is not sure about wanting to watch BB13 reruns

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was extremely popular among the audience. From Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla's love-hate relationship to Arhaan Khan's secrets being revealed, the controversial reality show made it to the headlines every day.

In light of shoots being stalled because of Covid-19, Colors has decided to rerun Bigg Boss 13 to keep the masses entertained.

But will contestant Rashami Desai watch the repeat telecast? The actress revealed, 'I am in two minds whether I should see it or not. Bas Ek look dekhu ya nahi. I'm a little confused. I'm too nervous and excited both.' Well, that's surprising. When inside the house, Rashami Desai made a great amount of noise as she called war with Sidharth Shukla. Her personal life too got dragged as Arhaan Khan got exposed by Salman Khan. So her Bigg Boss 13 journey was pretty eventful.

