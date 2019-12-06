Rashami Desai pacifies Arhaan Khan as he loses temper over Paras Chhabra's unfair task supervision

MUMBAI: The latest task of the Bigg Boss 13 house left a bad taste in everyone's mouth. Paras Chhabra was made to be the Sanchaalak of the task, BB Junction.



All contestants seemed to be in a good gaming spirit until Paras Chhabra decided to play the game dirty and favor his team members with his unfair decisions. Arhaan Khan was seen at loggerheads with Paras Chhabra as the latter wasn't doing his job of being a fair Sanchaalak. Arhaan was then seen requesting to Bigg Boss to abort the task. Soon Hindustani Bhau joined in on Arhaan's statement and slammed Bigg Boss for being unfair.



Later during the task, Arhaan was seen losing his temper and aggresively wording out his anger towards the unfair Sanchaalak. Rashami immediately detected this as a negative impression on their team's part and strictly adviced Arhaan to zip it before matters got worse. Arhaan later understood and cooled down.



Paras's unfair game strategies angered the entire the house, and everyone from Shefali Jariwala, Shefali Bagga, Hindustani Bhau, Asim Riaz, and Himanshi Khurana revolted against him. The task was finally aborted and the Bigg Boss 13 house is now left with no captain for the week.