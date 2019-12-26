News

Rashami Desai Plots And Pushes Mahira Sharma as hurts Arhaan Khan

26 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai has become one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Be it digging her past relationships inside the Bigg Boss house or her love for Arhaan Khan, the actress surely knows how to make headlines.

Now a channel as released a promo which has made the netizens demand her to be nominated for pushing Mahira Sharma. The clip opens with Desai plotting against Mahira and then sees her pushing her during their luxury budget task.

In the video, we can see Rashami pushing Mahira and then yelling at her for hurting Arhaan. As the video proceeds, Shefali Jariwala is then asking Desai, ‘why did she push her.

