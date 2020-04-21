News

Rashami Desai reacts to her bank account being leaked

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Apr 2020 07:19 PM

MUMBAI: Recently, controversy erupted when screengrabs of Rashami Desai’s bank account were doing the rounds of social media. The grabs saw lakhs of money transferred to Arhaan Khan's bank account dated when the actress was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Rashami suffered a heartbreak when Salman Khan made some explosive revelations about her then-boyfriend Arhaan Khan. The Dil Se Dil Tak star was shattered after knowing about Arhaan's marital and parenting status.

Now, Rashami has finally reacted to the controversy. Taking to Twitter, Rashami shared a post, caption of which read '#TruthWillPrevail'.  Her post reads, 'It’s time to rebel'. Well, her reaction is winning the Internet.

Her fans are saying, 'More more power and positivity to u !!!! Lots of love hugs and kisses We love #RashamiDesai #SolidWoman'.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Rashami Desai Bigg Boss 13 Arhaan Khan Salman Khan Boyfreind TellyChakkar

