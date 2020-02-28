Rashami Desai reacts to Mahira's Dadasaheb Phalke Award controversy

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma is in trouble after she shared the picture of a certificate on her Instagram story claiming that she has received the ‘Most Fashionable Contestant Of Bigg Boss 13’ award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards show. What she didn’t see coming was the massive controversy that would be created after officials of DPIFF slammed Mahira stating she has forged the certificate. Mahira then revealed that there was a communication error among the talent management team which gave rise to the fiasco, and that she hasn’t forged the certificate.

After Mahira Sharma rubbished claims of forging the Dadasaheb Phalke Award certificate, the officials insisted she issue an apology. Now, Rashami Desai, who was with Mahira during the award function, has reacted to the whole controversy.

The actress said, 'They invited all of us and told us something, whereas something else happened there. So, it was the organisers who should take care of all the mismanagement and disorganized stuff. It is a very big category, Dadasaheb Phalke Awards itself is a very big thing, but then when you invite people you shouldn’t take them lightly.'

On being asked whether she thinks Mahira should apologize, Rashami said, 'I spoke to her, and why will she apologize? She’s not at fault. They gave her the frame.. she posted it on a good note and then, whatever problems are coming are not because of her but whatever the people are involved in it.;

