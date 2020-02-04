Rashami Desai reveals about her future with Arhaan Khan, says she doesn't want to date anyone now

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is constantly impressing everyone with her brilliant performance in India's most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress is one of the strongest contenders of the show and there are chances that she might win.

Rashami's survival in the house wasn't that easy so far. From indulging into nasty fights with many inmates, especially with Sidharth Shukla had gained lots of attention.

Apart from that, Rashami's alleged love relationship with Arhaan Khan also grabbed a lot of limelight. While the viewers were delighted to see Rashami in love, Rashami's family wasn't that happy about it. However, things starting to change when Salman Khan made a major revelation about Arhaan's past. Arhaan was married and also had a kid. Rashami wasn't aware of it.

Earlier, Rashami had revealed that she was aware of Arhaan's marriage but not that he has a kid. But now when she was asked the same, she revealed that she wasn't aware of anything about Arhaan's past.

Also, Arhaan had said that Rashami could have taken a stand for him when he was being imposed with several allegations. Responding to which Rashami said that he could have also done the same when she was being questioned.

When asked if she sees her future with Arahaan, Rashami completely denied and there is nothing going to happen between them.

As we all know Rashami is single now and when she was asked if she is ready to mingle again, she said that she is not interested in dating anyone as of now and wants to only focus on her work.