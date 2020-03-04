Rashami Desai reveals her horrific casting couch experience

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of several shows including Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak. She was last seen in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 wherein she grabbed the third runner-up position.

The actress, who also participated in other reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye, revealed her casting couch experience. On Pinkvilla’s series Woman Up, Rashami said that she was 13 years old when she started her career and didn’t belong to a filmy background. She also said that she did not know anyone from the industry, and remembers being told that if she didn’t go through casting couch, she wouldn’t get work.

Narrating the horrific incident, she said, “His name is Suraj and I don't know where he's now. First time we met, he asked me about my statistics and I didn't know what it meant back then. I told him I don't know and he knew that she's completely unaware of things. He was the first person who tried taking advantage of me and tried to molest me in some or the other way."

Recollecting the shocking incident, she said that the man called her for an audition one day and she found out there was no one else, except for him. “There were no cameras and he tried his level best to spike my drink and get me unconscious. I kept saying I don't want to do. Somehow, he wanted to psyche my mind.” Rashami then managed to come out after two and a half hours, and told her mother about it, who slapped him the next day and warned him that this was just the beginning, and she would screw him the next time.

On the work front, Rashami got her first break in Zee TV’s Ravan followed by Meet Mila De Rabba and since then there has been no looking back. The Uttaran fame actress went on to establish herself as one of the most popular and highest-paid television actresses