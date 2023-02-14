Rashami Desai reveals her special plans for her birthday; Says ‘Excited to spend quality moments with family’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 13:17
MUMBAI: Birthdays are an event that no one misses and these days get much more meaningful when it's our favorite star's special days. The actors and their fans both celebrate these days and feel gratitude and love in abundance. Bollywood and TV personality Rashami Desai celebrates her birthday on 13th of February, just a day before Valentine’s Day. She shares that the best way she can think of making this day special is to spend quality moments with her family members and she is very excited about the same.

She says, "Birthdays are not something a person celebrates on his or her own, it's a priceless moment to be shared with people who truly care about you. I'm grateful I have my friends and close ones with me and I miss those who are away. I think the best way to turn a year older is to bring it in with my family. "

Renowned and celebrated star of Hindi television industry, and known for her path-breaking performances in TV shows such as ‘Uttaran’, ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’, ‘Pari Hoon Main’, various reality shows and the latest web series ‘Tandoor’, versatile actor Rashami Desai has gained a lot of love and trust. She was last seen in 'Ratri Ke Yatri' Season 2.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 13:17

