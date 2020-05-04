Rashami Desai reveals how she reacted to indecent propositions

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai was among one of the most talked about housemates on the show. The actress was already a known and popular face on the small screen, having been a part of shows like Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak. She has come a long way in her career, and she started working at a very young age. Now, she opened up about how she dealt with indecent behavior.

In an interview with a news daily, Rashami spoke about how she would react and deal with those who made indecent propositions to her. Republic quoted her saying that she managed herself very calmly and when she was confronted with someone who was being indecent, she would be very rude and blunt with them. She added that people would think twice before speaking with her since she was not scared of anyone, and many times, this saved her. She also revealed that when her career had just started, she was doing some Bhojpuri films and her mom would accompany her on the sets and would look out for her.

