Rashami Desai says she is 'just friends' with Asim's brother

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai was seen partying with Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz, and his brother Umar Riaz post the show. Fans of the actress have been pairing her up with Umar and rooting to see them as a couple. In fact, they even urge Asim’s father, Riaz Ahmed Chaudhary to accept Rashmi as their badi bahu (elder daughter-in-law). If the fans got #AsiManshi on trends for Asim and Himanshi, then for Umar and Rashmi, it’s #UmRash.

However, the actress told a media portal, 'We are just good friends and he knows about it. So, I don't react to what he thinks. But things are funny when I see all these picture edits with him. And let me tell you guys that we are good friends and we will always be just friends.'

Rashami has no plans find a partner and get into relationship. 'Right now, I just want to focus on myself and my career. Marriage is definitely there on my mind and I am looking for all good things in life. I am going to cherish all my moments,' she added.

Credits: SpotboyE