Rashami Desai says that Sidharth Shukla rocks

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on television, and as the show came to an end, Siddarth Shukla emerged as the winner.

In the house, there were two contestants who never got along with each other: Rashami Desai and Siddarth Shukla. Since the beginning of the season, the audience got to witness the fights between Siddarth and Rashami.

From fighting over tasks and discussing their past stories, the two shared cold vibes with each other.

How can we forget the 'Aisi ladki' fight between the two, as it was during that fight, that Rashami lost her cool and threw a cup of tea on him. Owing to this fight, Salman Khan reprimanded both of them for their behaviour.

But as the finale was nearing, the actors seemed to have sorted their differences and were on cordial terms.

Now we came across a video where Rashami has said that Siddarth Shukla rocks, which have made fans demand Sidra back on television.

Rashami went live on Instagram where she was interacting with her fans, and one of her fans asked if Siddarth rocks as much as she does, to which the actress said that Shukla also rocks and said a big hiii to Sidra fans.

Well, there is no doubt that Siddarth and Rashami make a wonderful pair, and fans want to see them together.

