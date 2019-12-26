Rashami Desai-Sidharth Shukla wars continue, channel edits their latest argument

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla’s fight seems not to the end, the two worked earlier in the Colors Tv show, Dil Se Dil Tak has also made headlines for their romantic past. Since the two entered the house their drama is never-ending ever since.

Now there is news doing the rounds that, the makers had to edit a portion of the two fightings from the upcoming episode. The edited portion sees Sidharth and Rashami’s ongoing blame-game about their show Dil Se Dil Tak.

In the series of Tweets posted by one of the famous fan pages of Bigg Boss reads, “Edited Part of #WeekendKaVaar (which not shown in Episode) Sid: Sir yeah baat karti hai bahr ke show Ka Bolti hai me Director se bolke isske line kat deta tha aur dusre ko de deta tha Yeah thi serial me meri dharam patni to iske line dusre ko kaise dega kohi” “Rashmi: Tu show ki Baat hi Kiya na abdekh Sir, under vale (Serial Production) pareshan hogye the humdono se Vo to mauka dhund rahe the ki Dono me se kohi Kuch kare aur Nikal de Sid: Haa isliye tujhe pehle Nikal Diya unlogo ne show se,” read another tweet.



