Rashami Desai is still receiving nasty comments online

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai recently took to social media to state that she has blocked SidNaaz fans after they started bashing her for supporting Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The actress had defended Devoleena against haters, who were upset with the latter for speaking against Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry.

However, the trolls have not stopped attacking Rashami, as she is still receiving nasty comments from them.

Rashami told a media portal, 'Whatever is happening is not right. People should know how to talk and mind their words. This is the time to show a civilized behavior. The moment I heard the audio, which I have tweeted as well, I was bombarded with trolls- it was extremely painful. Who gave them the right to go on someone's character, bring out someone's past or talk shit about their family? And then, they are also trying to teach us what we have to say and how we have to say, as if they are ruling us. It is not necessary people will only talk in your favour. One should know how to accept rejection and work on it.'

Rashami also added, 'It is extremely disturbing to read such comments. Even after blocking many of them, I am still receiving nasty comments, which makes me think if they are doing it by themselves or somebody is making them to do it. It has to stop right away. Honestly, I don't have a problem with people being judgmental or giving their reaction but I really don't like them using foul language or talk ill and be abusive.'

Credits: SpotboyE