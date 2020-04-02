Rashami Desai takes a walk down memory lane

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai was already a well-known celebrity before she participated in Bigg Boss 13. Undoubtedly, the reality show further escalated her popularity among the audience. Just like all of us, the actress has also been making the most of her self-quarantine period by indulging in various activities at home.

Recently, she shared a throwback childhood picture of herself on Instagram in which she is seen clinging to her grandmother. Rashami also wrote an emotional note, remembering her grandmother and reminiscing her childhood memories. She said, 'And here’s my favouritest throwback. Those happy days! When you young, carefree and everything’s all about learning new things with your grandmother while you growing up. How I wish to relive those days! You’ll forever be missed Dadi!'

Have a look.

Clad in a white outfit and sporting short hair, she looks almost unrecognizable in this picture.

On the work front, post Bigg Boss 13, Rashami was seen in the popular supernatural show Naagin 4 before the lockdown.

