Rashami Desai talks about catching up with Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai's journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house was a complete roller-coaster ride. However, there were some people who stood by her every time and became her support system in the house. We're talking about Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Asim Riaz. The actress made two strong bonds in the BB 13 house, which remain to be strong even today, after 2 months of the show's closure.

Her friendship with Devo was more or less predicted as they belong to the telly world. However, her amazing bond with Asim came as a huge surprise. While initially Asim and Rashami were at loggerheads due to Sidharth Shukla, they became great friends towards the latter half of the show. Their friendship blossomed after Asim's huge fight with Sidharth. The diva and Kashmiri model's bond grew so strong that after Devo's sudden exit from the show, Asim stood by Rashami like a solid rock. Fans loved their chemistry and started rooting for them.

While owing to the Coronavirus lockdown we now it is not possible, but Rashami just dropped hints of her plans of meeting her BFF Asim. In a recent Instagram live with fans, a fan asked Rashami when she is going to meet Asim again, and the actress had an awe-inspiring answer. With a smile on her face, Rashami replied, 'Asim is in his very beautiful space right now, and I would not like to disturb him. Generally, I'm not very comfortable talking about my friends' life, as everyone is busy in their own world and I don't like to disturb anyone. But, yes, I would love to meet him whenever he is back.'

