Rashami Desai underlines the issue of Domestic Violence, Preaches 'Women Are Not Objects' On IDEVAW

MUMBAI: On International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Bigg Boss 13 star Rashami Desai took to her Twitter account to raise her voice against domestic violence.

The hot and sassy Rashami Desai is making headlines every other day now. November 25 marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Many took to their social media accounts to raise their voice against domestic violence. Dil Se Dil Tak star Rashami Desai too took to her Twitter handle to talk about domestic violence on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. She preached that women should not be considered as objects and should be treated with respect.

Rashami Desai made a powerful tweet and wrote, "Today, I just want to say that there is no excuse for domestic violence. I urge each and everyone of you to see women not as objects and give them the respect they deserve! Let’s together, fund, respond, prevent and collect, making this world a safer and a better place! Folded hands #IDEVAW."

Ever since the TV actress has appeared in Bigg Boss 13, her popularity has multiplied ten folds. Hence, a strong message coming from the diva can definitely do wonders. Check out her post below:

Today, I just want to say that there is no excuse for domestic violence. I urge each and everyone of you to see women not as objects and give them the respect they deserve! Let’s together, fund, respond, prevent and collect, making this world a safer and a better place! #IDEVAW — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) November 25, 2020

Meanwhile, it was being reported that Rashami Desai may enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. Her co-star and BB 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla had entered the house as a Toofani senior and then reports had emerged that Rashami will enter too. However, she rubbished all the reports and was quoted saying, "Well, I am quite amused by the number of stories that have been written about it. The fact is that I have been approached many times on different occasions in this season itself, but I haven't yet finalised on it

