Rashami Desai upset over wedding news with Arhaan Khan in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss season 13 is all set to premier soon. It will see Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host once again. With Bigg Boss 13 premiere less than a week away, the excitement level among fans is too high. The show will air its premiere episode on 29 September at 9 pm.



While most of the contestants of the show are not known, the promos have shown a glimpse of two participants including Siddharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. According to reports coming in, Uttaran star Rashami Desai also might be a part of the season 13 of Bigg Boss. Not just this, it has been in the reports that Rashami might enter at the start while alleged beau Arhaan Khan will come as wild card participant.



While all these speculations came in after certain reports of dailies, Rashami has reacted to reports of her entering the Bigg Boss 13 house and marrying rumoured beau Arhaan Khan inside it. At a recent event, Rashami sternly denied all the speculations and mentioned that she has always done everything out in the open till now. She also stated that if she does anything like this, she will not hide it and will bring it out in the open in front of the media.



Citing her life as an example, Rashami also mentioned that she has gone through a lot and rumours of her marriage have upset her a lot. She urged everyone to clarify things with her before believing speculations. As per a source that quoted to Bombay Times, “While Rashami will enter the house in the beginning, Arhaan is expected to join her a few weeks later. Rashami's cousin and a friend are likely to be the witnesses at the wedding. While this is the big plan so far, Arhaan is yet to sign the contract.”