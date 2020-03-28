Rashami Desai urges fans not to fight and live in harmony

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai has come a long way since she debuted in the year 2008. The actress has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade.

Recently, she was seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she emerged as the 4th runner up of the show, and her fan following doubled in no time. The audience loves watching her on-screen and three of her shows being re-run is a testimony of the fact! While Bigg Boss 13 happens to be one among the re-runs, fanclubs have begun fighting once again to justify the actions of their favourite contestants.

Rashami Desai took on to her twitter account and appealed to the fans to stop fighting. She mentioned that she understands that everyone has their favourites and they shouldn’t defame her or any other contestants, as there is a lot happening around the world and everyone should maintain peace.

On this tweet, fans backfired at her and commented that Rashami is jealous of Siddarth and Shehnaaz's link-up.

Well, there is no doubt that this year, Bigg Boss was a subject to controversies more than usual and was also one of the most successful seasons of all times!