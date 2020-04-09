Rashami Desai walks down the memory lane; shares throwback photos with Arti, Yuvika, Mrunal and Tinaa

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one of the most popular and adorable television actresses. The beauty is known for playing Tapasya in Uttaran and Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak. The actress was last seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13.

The pretty lady is not new to the entertainment world. She has been here for a fruitful time and ruled the hearts of many. The diva started her journey in the Indian Television industry back in 2006 with Raavan. And since then, there has been no looking back for the talented actress. In the due course of time, Rashami made many friends in the industry. Known for her friendly and bubbly nature, her bond with many people grew strong and she formed her own 'pal gang.' Though just like many of us, she may not be able to meet each of them often, she ensures to keep in touch with them in some way or the other.

Speaking about the same, the actress who has been quite active on social media off late, treated her fans with some throwback pictures with a few of her best buddies. In the first picture, she is seen posing with her BFF and ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh along with Prince Narula's pretty wifey Yuvika Chaudhary. While Rashami is all smiles and is holding Yuvika, Arti is seen hugging her and pecking a sweet kiss on her cheeks. The second photo is a still from her Uttaran days with her good friend and ex co-star Tinna Datta. The third and last photo is Rashami's 'old selfie' with her rakhi brother Mrunal Jain. She captioned the same as 'Me and my brother.'

Check out Rashami's pictures here: