Rashami Desai wants everyone to call her THIS name

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is also one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house, she grabbed the headlines in the house for a contestant fights with Siddarth Shukla and her love connections with Arhan Khan.

In a recent episode, we have seen how Rashami had broken down in front of Arti sharing her feelings and pain that she is going through and how she had mentioned that in spite of everyone being there she at times feels so lonely.

But Rashami has come a long way, in the game and now with Devoleena’s entry the actress as got a lot of confidence in her. In a video that’s going viral, we can see her chit chatting with Shehnaaz where she is telling her that she feels like she is a better place now, and she says the thing that she has seen and as overcome, she has become a Solid Woman now and that’s how she would want to be remembered.

To which Shehnaaz says that she is one and she needs to be proud of herself. Well, it will be interesting to see how Rashami will perform in forthcoming days.

Check out the post below: