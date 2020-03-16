Rashami Desai was a diva since her childhood days; these pictures prove it

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is popularly known for her role Tapasya in Colors' show Uttaran. The actress won several hearts with her mind-blowing acting in the popular daily soap. Since then, Rashami's career took a huge jump and there was no looking back.

Rashami bagged several projects and all proved to be hit. The actress was recently seen in India's most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Rashami was one of the strongest contenders of the show and managed to survive in the house till the end.

Even though Rashami did not win the show, but she won several accolades for the way she played the game.

We all know how talented Rashami is and she has proved herself time and again. But all this did not happen all of a sudden. Rashami was always a stunner and born to be a star.

A fan club of the actress has shared a few glimpses from Rashami's childhood where she is all decked up in different attires and simply looked adorable.

Rashami is seen confidently posing for the camera and her million-dollar smile can make anyone go crazy.

Take a look at the pictures:

Rashami reshared the pictures on her Instagram story. We are sure the diehard fans of the actress will be happy to see Rashami in such a beautiful avatar.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comment section.