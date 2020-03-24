Rashami Desai was right; Bhula Dunga is creating magic

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were a delight to watch in BB13. While their incredible chemistry won millions of hearts on the popular reality show, our favourite SidNaaz is back now with their first single together. They will be seen in Darshal Raval’s Bhula Dunga.

The song is already trending, as former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai had anticipated. The actress had told a media portal, 'I am really happy and excited kyunki Shehnaaz kept saying in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge ki mai pyaar karti hu usse. It’s beautiful. I think this song will create magic and Sidharth is a wonderful actor to with. Dono ki chemistry, dosti yaari to itni strong hai, dono ki onscreen kaam karte time kaise hogi, I am also a little excited about it.'

