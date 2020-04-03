Rashami Desai wishes her fans on Ram Navami; shares beautiful pictures; check

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for playing Tapasya in Uttaran and Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak. Her ongoing project is Naagin 4.

The actress, who portrays Shalaka in Naagin 4, has been keeping her fans updated via her social networking account. And on the occasion of Ram Navami, she wished her followers harmony and prosperity for the upcoming year. But this post came with a serene image of the actress. The picture carried the vibes of the actress soaking in some divine waves, with calmness on her face. All decked up, she looked pretty in a total traditional avatar.

In the picture, she covered her head with a dupatta which allows filtered rays of light to fall on her face. With eyes closed, she sported a light pink lip colour and a statement maang tikka. She captioned this post as, “May lord ram showers His blessings On you and your family I wish you all joy harmony & prosperity on RAM NAVAMI For you and your family. #ramnavami2020#prayfortheworld” In yet another post she shared her entire look which had her sporting a two-tone Patiala suit in grey comprising of her glittering golden border.

Take a look.

