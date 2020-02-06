Rashami playing her emotional cards in BB house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 saw a savage clash between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. As time went on, the sharpness between the two lessened. While we got to see love only a few weeks ago, hatred has been there since day 1.

Well, throughout the journey, Rashami has been in the news for several things. At the beginning of the show, she was quiet and loyal, because of which she faced eviction.

But later, she marked a reentry and her game is now strong.

Fans say Rashami is the only lady in the house who provides emotional support to whoever else needs it...Sid, Shehnaaz, Asim, Paras Mahira, or Arti.

In the recent episodes, after the press conference, Shehnaaz and Sid had a tiff. Rashami then emotionally supported Sana and advised her too.

These moments were loved and admired by fans.

Have a look below.