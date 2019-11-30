Rashami's feelings for Sidharth was one sided but I can't confirm it, says Vaishnavi

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are two popular actors in television world. The two are currently seen in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13. They are currently making headlines for their equation.

The two were co-stars in Colors’ show Dil Se Dil Tak. They were rumoured to be dating during the show but unfortunately had an ugly break up. A lot has been said about their equation, and now their Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Vaishnavi Macdonald has spilled some secrets from the sets.

In an interview with Bollywoodlife, the actress said that they had amazing on screen and off screen chemistry on set however they weren’t open about the fact whether they were romantically involved or not. “I think Rashami really liked him. We could see that on her face. A lot of times we felt that the two are unmarried so they should settle down with each other. We used to feel that they’ll be a good match and I always used to say that if Sidharth gets married he’ll at least be grounded. She is very calm and it’ll be good for him,” she said.

When asked if the problems between the two cropped up as Rashami liked him but he did not reciprocate the feelings, Vaishanvi said, “I think it is that because Rashami liked him, but he is in his own zone. Maybe it was one-sided but I can’t confirm it.”