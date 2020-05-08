Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee's cook-off is a must watch

MUMBAI: BFFs Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are setting some major friendship goals with their digital meet-ups. Both the actress who have become thick of friends after BB13.

They recently engaged in a digital cook-off challenge. Breaking the boredom of their quarantine period, both rushed to their respective kitchens to make something truly delicious, thus giving their mommies a little rest around the Mother’s Day week.

Rashami and Devoleena both cooked delicious burgers, loaded with veggies and cheese. The video gave a glimpse of them putting all the ingredients together and presenting the final product.

So whose burger do you think looks better?

Have a look below and tell us.

